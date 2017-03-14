A definition. Luck.
/lek/
verb
* to prosper or succeed especially through chance or good fortune
* to come upon something desirable by chance
noun
* a force that brings good fortune or adversity
* the events or circumstances that operate for or against an individual
* something that happens to a person by or as if by chance
* the accidental way things happen
It can be the force, or it can be the fortune. So.
Is it good? Isn’t it? Is it subjective? Who decided? Does it depend? Is it happenstance? Is it in hindsight? Is it in comparison? Is it in spite of? What caused it? Is it circumstantial? Why now? Does it last? Is it forgotten? Does it change? Who decides?
In light of recent developments in my life, I have been contemplating about this a lot. Luck can run either way, can’t it? Sometimes, I think, out of humility, we discredit our contribution to fortunate events. Sometimes, I think, out of vanity, we give credit where credit is not due. Sometimes, I think, a good thing happening can make you wonder what the other stuff was for.
Someone observed to me recently that the universe seems cruel sometimes because it is indifferent. But it doesn’t always seem cruel, does it? I suppose everything happens as it should, either way.
We have stewed root vegetables and andouille sausage in a sticky, sweet adobo-based sauce. Yukon Gold potatoes are smashed and tinted red. Scallion speckles. Chipotle swirl. It browns in the oven. We serve it warm, with sauce spilling beyond its confines. It is everything at once, overflowing with heat and smoke and depth and deliciousness.
With mitted hands, we transport the dish from its hearth. The air is savory and sweet. The mixture underneath still bubbles. Take note, for a moment, the glint of light. It is comfort, and it is simple. Unassuming, even. But luck is how you look, remember.
Savor for a moment that what rests on your table is wreathed in Gold(s).
Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Take care of yourselves. Drink responsibly. Ask for help getting home, if you need it. Good luck with the hangover.