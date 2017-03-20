I keep thinking about this artist I heard about who took a Polaroid a day for 18 years. He died of cancer in 1997.
People write in now with events in their own lives that occurred on the dates of the pictures. This is what it looked like someplace on the day I was born.
All it took was 9+ months of gestation and a little fried chicken. I was all, It’s been real.
Speaking of goodbyes: this winter did not feel so cold as others. Did it?
Nearing the end of our time of hibernation, a great writer left us. To honor Derek Walcott’s passing:
LOVE AFTER LOVE
The time will come
when, with elation,
you will greet yourself arriving
at your own door, in your own mirror
and each will smile at the other’s welcome,
and say, sit. Eat.
You will love again the stranger who was your self.
Give wine. Give bread. Give back your heart
to itself, to the stranger who has loved you
all your life, whom you ignored
for another, who knows you by heart.
Take down the love letters from the bookshelf,
the photographs, the desperate notes,
peel your own image from the mirror.
Sit. Feast on your life.
My shirt there says, “All things are delicately interconnected.” Like vines and leaves. May the next quarter bring good tidings, friends.
The Spring Playlist 2017
Located Here
City of Stars – Ryan Gosling
Big Time Sensuality – Björk
Brushbloom Glow – The Tree Ring
Such Things – Saintseneca
Address Unknown – The Ink Spots
We’ve Been Had – The Walkmen
When I Grow Up – First Aid Kit
I Need A Woman – Hockey Dad
Fiya – tUnE-yArDs
When You Were Mine – Prince
Happy – Mitski
They Remind Me Too Much of You – Elvis Presley
Transparent Theme – Cinematixx
Turtle Island – Beach House
Red Right Ankle – The Decemberists
You’re Too Weird – Fruit Bats
aisatsana [102] – Aphex Twin
