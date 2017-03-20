

I keep thinking about this artist I heard about who took a Polaroid a day for 18 years. He died of cancer in 1997.

People write in now with events in their own lives that occurred on the dates of the pictures. This is what it looked like someplace on the day I was born.



All it took was 9+ months of gestation and a little fried chicken. I was all, It’s been real.

Speaking of goodbyes: this winter did not feel so cold as others. Did it?



Nearing the end of our time of hibernation, a great writer left us. To honor Derek Walcott’s passing:



LOVE AFTER LOVE

The time will come

when, with elation,

you will greet yourself arriving

at your own door, in your own mirror

and each will smile at the other’s welcome,



and say, sit. Eat.

You will love again the stranger who was your self.

Give wine. Give bread. Give back your heart

to itself, to the stranger who has loved you



all your life, whom you ignored

for another, who knows you by heart.

Take down the love letters from the bookshelf,



the photographs, the desperate notes,

peel your own image from the mirror.

Sit. Feast on your life.

My shirt there says, “All things are delicately interconnected.” Like vines and leaves. May the next quarter bring good tidings, friends.

The Spring Playlist 2017

Located Here

City of Stars – Ryan Gosling

Big Time Sensuality – Björk

Brushbloom Glow – The Tree Ring

Such Things – Saintseneca

Address Unknown – The Ink Spots

We’ve Been Had – The Walkmen

When I Grow Up – First Aid Kit

I Need A Woman – Hockey Dad

Fiya – tUnE-yArDs

When You Were Mine – Prince

Happy – Mitski

They Remind Me Too Much of You – Elvis Presley

Transparent Theme – Cinematixx

Turtle Island – Beach House

Red Right Ankle – The Decemberists

You’re Too Weird – Fruit Bats

aisatsana [102] – Aphex Twin