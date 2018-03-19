

I am a labyrinth,

The space between open and closed, defined and undefined. Someplace, neither warm, nor cold. There are rules and un-rules and non-rules, and they change and they wind, because there aren’t any, so that when they break – they do not break me.



Simply,

they reroute you.

(and this is good) / because I am not yours and so, you are none of mine and we /because I am not meant to make anything more than the sum of its parts for the purpose of your betterment / so that we might



Let there be spaces in your togetherness,

And let the winds of the heavens dance between you.

Love one another, but make not a bond of love:

Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.

Fill each other’s cup but drink not from one cup.



Give one another of your bread but eat not from the same loaf

Sing and dance together and be joyous, but let each one of you be alone,

Even as the strings of a lute are alone though they quiver with the same music.



Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping.

For only the hand of Life can contain your hearts.



And stand together yet not too near together:

For the pillars of the temple stand apart,

And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow. (khalil gibran)

Happy Spring, darlings.

The Spring Playlist 2018

Found here

Albert Hammond, Jr. – Spooky Couch

Pinc Louds – Shaking

The Morning Benders – Excuses

Josephine Foster – Puerto de Santa Maria

Tennis – Origins

Hoagy Carmichael – Stardust

Kalbells – Why?!steria

Weyes Blood – Seven Words

Arlie – Big Fat Mouth

Mister Roll – A Song of India

My Brightest Diamond – I Have Never Loved Someone

Mikal Cronin – Blue Eyed Girl